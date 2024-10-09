Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.81 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $139.12 million and $3,463.80 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00006158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,781.27 or 0.99991805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.8443658 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,201.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

