Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.22 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $37.22 million and $7.24 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00254977 BTC.

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.29221137 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,487,941.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

