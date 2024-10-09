Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 2910453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Hertz Global Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
