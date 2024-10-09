Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.96. 159,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 653,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.42.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
