Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.96. 159,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 653,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

