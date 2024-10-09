Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,242 shares of company stock worth $3,253,947 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 90,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

