HI (HI) Reaches One Day Volume of $223,999.39

HI (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. HI has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $223,999.39 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get HI alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,685.51 or 1.00167877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047025 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $300,200.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.