Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 58,750 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,332,348.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $172,122.85.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

