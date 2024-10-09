Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 58,750 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,332,348.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $172,122.85.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.