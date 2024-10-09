Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 58,750 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,332,348.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $172,122.85.
  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

