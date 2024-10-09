Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $18.75. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 5,991,479 shares.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 9,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $204,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,172. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,417.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 9,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $204,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,172. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,618 shares of company stock worth $9,329,808 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 798,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 188,506 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 58.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

