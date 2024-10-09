Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Hippo Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. 24,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,080. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Hippo has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hippo news, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $198,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 548,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,156.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $25,740.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,599.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $198,327.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 548,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,156.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,627 shares of company stock worth $278,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the first quarter worth $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

