Horizen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.58 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.91 or 0.00012722 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $122.72 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00046257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00035601 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,519,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

