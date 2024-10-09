Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.77 or 0.00012680 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $120.53 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,520,362 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

