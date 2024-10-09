Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) Insider James (Jamie) Sullivan Purchases 87,002 Shares

Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN – Get Free Report) insider James (Jamie) Sullivan bought 87,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$32,190.74 ($21,750.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Horizon Gold Company Profile

Horizon Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of gold deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Gum Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 663 square kilometers located within the Southern Cross Province of the Youanmi Terrane in Western Australia.

