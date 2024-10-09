Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,518,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 959% from the previous session’s volume of 143,357 shares.The stock last traded at $38.72 and had previously closed at $38.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFL. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

