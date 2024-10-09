Horizons Wealth Management Has $9.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horizons Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,800,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.94.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

