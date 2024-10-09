Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 2,506 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,832,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.