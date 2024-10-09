Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

