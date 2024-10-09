Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $581,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $526.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $477.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $529.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

