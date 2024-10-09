Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $586,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,178,793.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,178,793.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $139,981,833. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

META opened at $593.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $602.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $532.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.