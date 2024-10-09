Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 144 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $183.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.