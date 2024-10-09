Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $151,402,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $608.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $568.68 and its 200 day moving average is $502.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.