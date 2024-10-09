Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,334,000 after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,948,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,055,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,828,000 after purchasing an additional 526,655 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

