Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,986.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 214,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 210,608 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 242,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.29.

XOM stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $481.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

