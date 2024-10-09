Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $435,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 342,131 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

