Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

