Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,313,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 132,840 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 214,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 30,911 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

