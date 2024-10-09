Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases 19,470 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EEM opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.