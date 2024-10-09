Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,393,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.32 and its 200-day moving average is $361.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

