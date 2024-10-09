Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,922,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 806,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 382,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

