Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $445.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hubbell traded as high as $433.95 and last traded at $432.98, with a volume of 59167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $429.72.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.