Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.81 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

