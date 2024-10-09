HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $4.32. HUYA shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 1,087,982 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

HUYA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HUYA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile



HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

