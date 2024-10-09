HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 368751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40 ($0.49).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.63. The company has a market capitalization of £46.50 million, a PE ratio of 608.33 and a beta of -0.08.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

