i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAUX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in i-80 Gold by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,999,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,920 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the first quarter worth $10,746,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter valued at $1,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

IAUX opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 162.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

