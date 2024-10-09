IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 31507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,519.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,101. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $29,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter worth $23,276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IDT by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,749,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IDT during the second quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $898,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

