Ignite Planners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $293,699,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.98.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $264.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.15. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $266.56.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

