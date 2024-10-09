Ilika (LON:IKA) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 515972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.38 ($0.31).

Ilika Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.57.

About Ilika

(Get Free Report)

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.