Immutable X 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.80 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002267 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $783.19 million and $34.80 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

