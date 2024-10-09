IndiGG Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $1,315.76 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

