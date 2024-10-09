Information Services Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:III)

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Information Services Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.27 million, a P/E ratio of -158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -900.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

