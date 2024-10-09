Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 37,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 31,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

