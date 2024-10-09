Ingenta (LON:ING) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.27 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 89.78 ($1.17), with a volume of 52355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.94 ($1.15).

Get Ingenta alerts:

Ingenta Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.09. The company has a market capitalization of £12.68 million, a PE ratio of 971.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.