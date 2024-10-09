Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $138.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,595.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,046 shares of company stock worth $3,482,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

