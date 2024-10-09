Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 2,764.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 960,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 773,051 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS PJUN opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.