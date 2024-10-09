Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.