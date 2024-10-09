Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys 255 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 255 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £997.05 ($1,304.87).

Roderick (Rod) Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 241 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £997.74 ($1,305.77).

FDM Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON:FDM traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 401.50 ($5.25). 90,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,612. The stock has a market cap of £438.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,396.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 494.96 ($6.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 406.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 391.16.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,357.14%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FDM Group from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 430 ($5.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

