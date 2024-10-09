Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.73 per share, with a total value of 15,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately 65,137.93. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NXDT traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 5.93. 35,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.84. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 9.23.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 146,102 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.