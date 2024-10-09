Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.73 per share, with a total value of 15,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately 65,137.93. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
NXDT traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 5.93. 35,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.84. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 9.23.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
