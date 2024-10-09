Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires 3,016 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,066.88 ($6,631.17).

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

OIT opened at GBX 167.07 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,766.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.88. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.38).

