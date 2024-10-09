Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires 65,000 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Myers acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$130,325.00 ($88,057.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

