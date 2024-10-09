Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92.
- On Monday, August 26th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60.
Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ANET traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $406.92. 1,915,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $409.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $521,767,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
