Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92.

On Monday, August 26th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60.

Shares of ANET traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $406.92. 1,915,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $409.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $521,767,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

