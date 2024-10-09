Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. 164,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,619. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Donaldson by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 478,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 72.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 72.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

